Basking in their newlywed glow! Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger looked like they were straight out of a romantic comedy on Wednesday, July 17, as they enjoyed a date night in Los Angeles.

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, looked radiant in a mustard yellow jumpsuit that she paired with a cross necklace, white heels and a matching bag as she held tight to her husband’s hand. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, meanwhile, looked handsome in black slacks and a white, button-up shirt.

Schwarzenegger cozied up to her beau and nuzzled her head in his chest as they waited at the valet stand at the restaurant. At one point, Pratt pulled the animal activist in close and planted a sweet kiss on the top of her head.

Their dinner date comes a little more than one month after the twosome tied the knot at a breathtaking ceremony in Montecito, California, in front of their closest family and friends including Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story. They chose to have an intimate wedding with only around 60 guests in attendance. The shower that was held at Maria’s home in April was a bigger event. They felt the wedding should be their closest family and friends.”

Following their epic celebration, Pratt and Katherine jetted off to a romantic Hawaiian honeymoon that doubled as a 40th birthday celebration for the Jurassic World actor.

Their tropical vacation included Pratt “swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating french fries,” according to an onlooker. While the two soaked up the sun, Pratt felt the aftermath of a bad sunburn, showing off a picture of his burnt skin on Instagram.

“Suns out guns out,” the actor captioned the snap that showed off his red back and pale butt crack. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon. #Aloe”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!