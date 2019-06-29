It’s safe to say things heated up on Chris Pratt’s honeymoon with Katherine Schwarzenegger — but it’s not in the way you might think! The Guardians of the Galaxy actor showed off the aftermath of his tropical getaway on Saturday, June 29.

“Suns out guns out,” Pratt captioned an Instagram picture that shows a significant color difference from the top of his bare butt crack to his sunburnt back. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon. #Aloe”

The Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, took to the comments section of her newly minted husband’s post and added three flame emojis.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that Pratt and Schwarzenegger were soaking up the sun in Hawaii on a trip that not only served as a honeymoon, but also a birthday celebration for the actor who turned 40 on June 21. An insider dished to Us on Sunday, June 23, about the duo’s vacation and noted that Pratt was spotted “swimming in the pool with goggles on and eating French fries.”

Pratt and the animal activist tied the knot an intimate wedding ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8. In attendance at the celebration were the pair’s closest friends and family, including Schwarzenegger’s famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“Everything about the wedding was gorgeous,” an insider told Us of their nuptials. “They had beautiful weather and the perfect set up at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Everyone seemed so happy and honored to be a part of the wedding and Chris and Katherine’s love story.”

A second source added: “Chris and Katherine were introduced for the first time as Mr. and Mrs. Pratt to a roaring round of applause. They immediately hit the dance floor as a live band played the Jackson Five’s ‘I Want You Back’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The dinner was farm-to-table, with lots of locally sourced vegetables and fruit. They wanted everything light and fresh.”

Pratt was previously married to Anna Faris for eight years before they called it quits on their relationship in August 2017. The former spouses are parents to 6-year-old son Jack.

