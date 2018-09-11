Pass the vino! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoyed a relaxing trip to a winery in Napa, California, on Saturday, September 8.

The Round Pond Estate shared four photos on Instagram of the new couple and their friends hanging out and sipping white wine. “What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you’d think!” a spokesperson for the winery captioned the post. “We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family!”

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 28, were all smiles during their visit. He sported a blue striped button-down shirt and jeans, while she wore a patterned maxidress.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star and the blogger — who were introduced by her mother, Maria Shriver — were first spotted together during a picnic in Santa Barbara, California, on June 17.

“They’re dating. It’s new,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church. Her family really likes him. They’re really into each other.”

The news of the budding romance came nearly a year after Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they had separated after eight years of marriage. The former couple, who share 6-year-old son Jack, said in a statement in August 2017 that they “still love each other and will always cherish our time together.” They both filed for divorce that December.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor and the Mom star, 41, have maintained an amicable relationship since their breakup. They were spotted hanging out two days in a row in August before she met up with her new boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett.

