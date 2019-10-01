



Chris Soules attended a taping for the Monday, September 30, episode of Dancing With the Stars a month after he was sentenced for his involvement in a 2017 fatal car crash, Us Weekly can confirm.

Soules’ appearance at the season 28 show, where he was seen applauding in the audience, comes weeks after he agreed to a two-year suspended prison sentence and two years of probation in August, according to court documents obtained by Us.

The season 19 Bachelor, 37, was arrested in April 2017 after he allegedly rear-ended a tractor driven by a man named Kenny Mosher in Aurora, Iowa. Mosher was transported to a local hospital after the accident, where he later died of his injuries. He was 66. Soules was taken into custody at his Iowa home after he was accused of leaving the scene of the fatal crash before the police arrived.

The Bachelorette alum was originally charged with a Class D felony and faced up to five years in prison. In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to a charge related to the incident, which resulted in him facing a “the lesser-included offense” of “Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident,” according to the plea deal obtained by Us.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month, Soules recalled moments from the crash.

“All I remember is waking up and just saying, ‘I need help.’ That’s all I knew is something bad had happened and I needed help,” he said. “I don’t know that I was thinking clearly. I notified the authorities of what had happened, the paramedics were there, but now I know I was scared and wanted to be in a safer place. I just went home. When I left I called my parents. You know, they’re both in consensus [and] just said, ‘Call an attorney.'”

The Iowa native competed on season 20 of DWTS with professional dancer Witney Carson. The pair were eliminated in eighth place. Before his time on DWTS, Soules was the lead of The Bachelor season 19 in 2015. He proposed to nurse Whitney Bischoff at the end of the season, but the couple called off their engagement after the finale aired. The real estate agent’s first foray into Bachelor Nation was on season 10 of The Bachelorette in 2014, where he vied for the heart of Andi Dorfman. Soules finished in third place.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!