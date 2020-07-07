Not having it. Chrissy Teigen responded to an accusation a troll made about her appearance.

In the caption of her brief Instagram video on the colorful eyeliner trend, the 34-year-old businesswoman shared a glimpse into her skincare regimen. She dished on the exact products she has used to help improve her skin.

“For you kind folks asking me to drop the skincare regimen, I will admit I am def proud of my skin lately and feeling myself,” she captioned the short clip on Monday, July 6.

The products on Teigen’s radar include IS Clinical cleanser and face lotion, La Mer’s Crème de la Mer and concentrate and Bioré’s chin and nose strips. The Cravings author also revealed uses Dr. Dennis Gross’ alpha beta peel pads, which she claimed “you’ll notice a HUGE difference” upon using.

In response to Teigen’s informative post, one user claimed that it looked as if the cookbook author either “dropped 50 lbs overnight or has cancer.” The Chrissy’s Court star, for her part, clapped back by saying: “What would you prefer?”

The troll argued that Teigen’s “bone structure is [typically] prominent and recognizable,” but she “looks like a completely different person” in the video clip. “Apologies for the lack of tact fullness … should have thought ahead,” the social media user continued. “But, why did I have to go back and forth 3-4 x to make sure it was you? Is it [a face editing] app? It’s not about skincare, but [your] bone structure is completely different … you’re unrecognizable.”

Teigen later questioned why the user was “carrying on” with their rant. “Why do you think I owe you anything especially after what you’ve said? You know you don’t actually know me in real life, right? Thank God,” she added.

Though the commenter’s feedback was off-base, Teigen recently made a major alteration to her body upon removing her breast implants. She first revealed to Glamour UK in March that she was interested in undergoing a breast augmentation procedure after having the modification made in her early 20s. Her implants were successfully removed in June.

“Surgery went perfectly,” the lifestyle guru wrote via Instagram on June 11. “So so so so so sore.”