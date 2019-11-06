



It’s the end for Chrissy Teigen’s parents, Ron Teigen Sr. and Vilailuck “Pepper” Teigen, as her father filed for divorce from her mother, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to court documents obtained to Us, Ron filed the legal paperwork at a courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 5. The case type is listed as a “dissolution without minor children.” In addition to raising the 33-year-old model, Ron and Pepper are also the parents of another daughter, Tina.

Ron cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for separation, which is listed as January 2017. Chrissy has yet to publicly address her parents’ plans to divorce.

Speaking with Us exclusively last year, the Cravings author opened up about her family’s unique living arrangements. Chrissy revealed that her mother was residing within the home she shares with her husband, John Legend. The couple, who wed 2013, share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 18 months.

“So my mom lives with us,” she told Us in January 2018. “Everybody is like, ‘Where’s your dad?’”

The Lip Sync Battle cohost revealed that her dad lived 10 minutes down the road, and added that he would frequently visit the power couple’s Beverly Hills residence. “He comes by every day and they’re married. It just works for them. It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight–knit,” she shared at the time.

Pepper, who is very active on her Instagram page, last posted a pic with her estranged spouse on Christmas Day in 2017. She was holding her granddaughter, Luna, in her lap as she smiled while posing beside Ron.

Chrissy previously credited her mother, among others, for helping her to balance her busy schedule as a mom of two, wife and career woman. She admitted that “having help” is the key to her overall success.

“My mom lives with us. I have hair and makeup people. I’m not getting up and doing all this by myself,” she told Sports Illustrated in 2017. “If I’m not being done for something, I’m not going anywhere. A lot of hands go into it. We have help. It’s important for people to know that.”

The Bring the Funny judge continued, “I have the utmost respect for mothers and single mothers who go to work and come home and make dinner. I do all these things because I have help. Luna goes down at 6:30 and has a nurse watch her, and I can cook dinner.”