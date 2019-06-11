Just a coincidence? In the wake of her split from Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk uploaded a sexy photo to Instagram — and caught the attention of Lady Gaga’s ex-fiancé Christian Carino in the process.

The supermodel, 33, jetted off on vacation shortly after Us Weekly confirmed that she and the A Star Is Born actor-director, 44, ended their four-year romance, and she has been documenting her travels on social media ever since. On Monday, June 10, she posted a photo of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit, with her backside facing the camera as she looked at a waterfall in the distance.

Given their mutual connections, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Carino, 50, was among the 500,000-plus people who “liked” Shayk’s post.

The talent agent started dating Gaga, 33, in February 2017 and secretly proposed that summer. They called off their engagement this February in the midst of awards season, which saw the pop star and Cooper take home multiple trophies for their work in A Star Is Born. The costars, who played Ally and Jackson Maine, respectively, in the 2018 musical drama, particularly raised eyebrows at the Oscars when they cozied up behind a piano while performing their award-winning duet, “Shallow.”

However, the “Bad Romance” singer rolled her eyes (literally) at rumors that she and the Hangover star were secretly in love. “Guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see,” she clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February while discussing her onscreen connection with Cooper.

Their close bond was not the catalyst for their respective breakups from Shayk and Carino either. A source recently told Us exclusively that “nothing romantic” happened between Gaga and Cooper while making the movie, and his relationship struggles with the Victoria’s Secret stunner had “nothing to do with Gaga.”

Shayk and Cooper share 2-year-old daughter Lea De Seine. An insider told Us that their separation has been “complicated because of the baby.”

