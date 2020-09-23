Christina Anstead Reacts to Troll’s Rude Remark on Her Daughter’s Birthday Post

Not having it. Christina Anstead had some choice words for a troll who spoke unkindly about the star in a post she shared about her daughter, Taylor, on her 10th birthday.

Anstead, 37, posted photos from her eldest child’s Paris-themed birthday party to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22. However, the fun ended when an Instagram user “came to Tays post to talk s–t,” Anstead claimed in her Instagram Stories while sharing a DM the individual sent her way. The HGTV star then called out the person for referring to her “baby” as a “c–t.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story post, Anstead uploaded a screenshot of the commenter’s remarks on her post that pointed out how the reality star is now “following 0 people” on the app. “Damn, just shows this woman has got so many issues,” the individual wrote, alleging that Anstead “especially” has “jealousy” over her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s “happiness” amid his engagement to Heather Rae Young.

The Christina on the Coast star’s response to the critique contained a warning to other individuals who choose to leave insensitive comments on her posts. “I follow zero [people] so all my friends don’t get blown up and tortured by a–holes like you,” she wrote back. “And anyone who likes this comment [from this user] will get blocked along with any other person who leaves a rude comment on my daughter’s birthday post.”

Anstead’s clap back came days after she announced her split from her husband, Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star released a statement about their breakup via Instagram on September 18.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

The now-estranged pair wed in December 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson, 12 months, in September 2019.

An insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Christina and Ant, 41, have been “very private” about their breakup — even around their pals. “[Their] friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” the source said.

Before settling down with Ant, Christina was married to El Moussa, 39, from 2009 to 2018. In addition to their daughter, Taylor, the former couple also share 5-year-old son Brayden.