Christina Haack Fuels Joshua Hall Engagement Speculation With Diamond Ring

Ready to give marriage another go? Christina Haack did nothing to quell rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Joshua Hall when she stepped out wearing a diamond ring.

The Flip or Flop star, 38, was spotted with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand in photos published by Page Six on Wednesday, September 15. In the pictures, taken earlier this week, the couple stood on a balcony in San Diego, and Haack rested her arm on the ledge, making the piece of jewelry more visible.

The TV personality and Hall previously sparked engagement rumors in August when she posted an Instagram photo of herself — wearing a ring on her left hand — posing on a boat with the realtor and his mother. She quickly deleted the shot and replaced it with a similar image, in which the bauble was missing.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that the pair had been “dating for a few months.” An insider revealed later that month that Haack and Hall “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference” before reconnecting in Tennessee in the spring of 2021.

The Christina on the Coast star defended her relationship after the news broke. “I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect, but I will never live my life based on other people’s judgments or opinions,” she wrote via Instagram. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.”

She added: “So, yes, ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The exes share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6. The Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, announced his engagement to Heather Rae Young in July 2020.

The reality star then married Ant Anstead in December 2018. They welcomed son Hudson in September 2019 but announced their separation one year later. The duo finalized their divorce in June. News broke that same month that he is dating Renée Zellweger.

A source told Us in August that Haack and Anstead, 42, “continue to coparent well” after their split, noting, “They put Hudson first and put any tension that’s between them to the side.”

However, the HGTV star’s relationship with El Moussa is under strain after they fought on the set of their show, Flip or Flop, in July. “Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” he said during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”