Ready for her next chapter? Christina Haack, formerly El Moussa and Anstead, took a turn trying on wedding dresses during a fitting for her best friend’s upcoming nuptials.

“Playing dress up with my fav @waltercollection,” the Christina on the Coast star, 37, teased in an Instagram Story as she posed in a white wedding gown with lace details. Eminem and Skylar Grey‘s song “Black Magic” played in the background while the HGTV personality flashed a smile at the camera and placed her hands on her hips.

The Flip or Flop star joined BFF Cassie Zebisch at the bridal boutique, along with a meeting with a florist and event planner, as the publicist prepared to walk down the aisle in two weeks. In another Instagram Story, Haack teased that Zebisch was being a little bit of a “bridezilla” before the big day.

Haack, for her part, has been married twice. She wed Tarek El Moussa in May 2009, and the former couple went on to welcome daughter Taylor, now 10, and son Brayden, now 5. The pair separated in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Less than one year later, the California native exchanged vows with Ant Anstead. Their son, Hudson, was born in September 2019. Haack and the Wheeler Dealers alum, 41, announced their split in September 2020, two months before she officially filed for divorce.

Shortly before pitching into her pal’s wedding prep, the real estate investor revealed via Instagram that she was returning to her maiden name in the midst of her divorce from Anstead.

“Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above,” she wrote on Wednesday, February 17, in a tribute to her late relatives.

Haack noted that her grandmother Mildred was her “greatest influence” as a kid. “She’s the only person I’ve ever really trusted with my life. Even in the era she grew up in she colored outside the lines and did things without fear of judgement. She loved me hard and always let me know I could achieve anything I wanted to,” she wrote. “She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day.”

One month earlier, Haack dropped her married name from her social media accounts. She also debuted an empowering back tattoo inspired by Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” poem.

“Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I’ll rise,” she wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, quoting the late poet.