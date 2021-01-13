Starting fresh! Christina Anstead showed off an empowering new back tattoo, three months after her split from Ant Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star, 37, unveiled the new ink, which runs from the base of her neck and along her spine, on Instagram on Tuesday, January 12. It features the title of Maya Angelou’s “Still I Rise” poem written in cursive.

Christina quoted the late poet’s words, writing, “Just like moons and like suns, with the certainty of tides, just like hopes springing high, still I’ll rise,” alongside a photo of her body art.

The Flip or Flop star’s reveal came the same day she announced she joined the Every Step Walking Program on the Openfit app and committed to being active six days a week in 2021.

“Happy 2021 everyone. I am excited for a new year to work on my health and my fitness,” she said in an Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Christina’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, exclusively told Us Weekly how the Wellness Remodel coauthor is coping after her September 2020 split from Ant.

“She’s doing pretty good,” El Moussa, 39, told Us. “You know, we don’t talk too much personal stuff, but based on what I know, she’s doing great.”

Christina announced in September that she and the British TV host, 41, had called it quits after 20 months of marriage. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The California native, who shares 16-month-old son Hudson with the former Wheeler Dealers cohost, filed for divorce two months later.

The following month, both Christiana and Ant appeared to be moving forward, with the HGTV star getting a new puppy and the England native buying a new car.

“Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family — Biggie,” Christina captioned a photo of herself holding her family’s new Rottweiler last month. “We are all obsessed and in love.”

Ant, for his part, showed off his new ride that same day on social media. “New year, new wheels!! My love affair with @landrover continues,” he wrote alongside a photo of his vehicle. He also shared that he is in the process of “house hunting” after the breakup.