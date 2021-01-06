Revenge body? Ant Anstead showed off his toned (and shirtless!) physique during a beach day with son Hudson earlier this week amid his divorce from Christina Anstead.

The British TV personality, 41, posted pictures from a day by the ocean with the 16-month-old he and Christina, 37, share via Instagram on Monday, January 4.

“Making the very most of these few days off!!” Ant captioned the images, teasing upcoming projects. “It’s about to get very BUSY…….!!”

The first photo in the series showed the For the Love of Cars cohost standing on the shore while Hudson walked on the sand behind him. The others showed the father-son duo splashing in the water.

Fans in the comments were supportive. One wrote, “you are a very strong guy, I admire you.” Another praised Ant as “a good father.”

Christina announced their split via Instagram in September 2020. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed the Christina on the Coast star filed divorce papers at an Orange County, California courthouse.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she captioned the post at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for your privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Their separation came as a surprise to some of their loved ones. “Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others,” an insider told Us.

Ant, meanwhile, opened up about the split in his own social media post. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he captioned a September selfie. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never game up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Christina and Ant wed in December 2018. They welcomed Husdon in September 2019.

The HGTV star also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. They were married from 2009 to 2018. Ant, for his part, has two children with ex-wife Louise Herbert: Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14.