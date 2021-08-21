All in the family! Christine Quinn seems to be fully supportive of Chrishell Stause‘s newfound romance with boss Jason Oppenheim.

“The second she walked into the office, it was definitely love at first sight,” the Texas native, 31, told TMZ on Saturday, August 21, gushing over the connection between Stause, 40, and the Oppenheim Group cofounder, 44. “There were sparks flying, I mean, we all saw it.”

Quinn, who appears alongside the lovebirds on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, teased that their relationship reveal was “really convenient” for the rest of the reality stars. “Just in time for [season 4]!” she joked.

The Dancing With the Stars alum and the real estate mogul went public with their romance in July while on a trip to Italy with fellow cast members Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnett. Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend, Tina Louise, also tagged along for the getaway.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Jason told Us Weekly at the time, confirming his chemistry with the former soap opera star. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

Before dating the Kentucky native, Jason and Fitzgerald, 39, were an item. Fans of the Netflix series have seen Jason’s history with his ex cause drama between other agents at the Oppenheim Group, who often claim Fitzgerald has a leg up on the competition due to her past romance with the team’s boss. While she may have seen Jason play favorites before, Quinn hasn’t noticed the same pattern with Stause.

“I personally think, you know, there’s a lot of favoritism involved — I haven’t seen it, personally, with Chrishell,” she told TMZ. “But I have seen it with Mary, so I know it does happen.”

Fitzgerald, for her part, went on to tie the knot with Bonnett — and has given Jason’s new romance her seal of approval. “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” she gushed in an Instagram comment in July.

Stause broke up with ex-boyfriend Keo Motsepe in February after three months of dating. The whirlwind romance was the All My Children alum’s first since her split from Justin Hartley made headlines in November 2019. The pair were married for two years before the This Is Us star, 44, filed for divorce.

Us exclusively confirmed in January that the proceedings were made final, four months before he quietly tied the knot with Sofia Pernas.