F.R.I.E.N.D.S that text together, stay together! Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow tell Us Weekly that when it comes to Jennifer Aniston, they are just a mere text message away!

The former Friends costars attended the Burn To Remember event in West Hollywood, California, on Friday, March 2, where they worked out together to honor first responders. When they weren’t walking on treadmills alongside an adorable K9 dog, they told Us how they keep in touch with their former costar.

“Lisa, Jennifer and I all have a text chain, but to me it’s too much pressure. I’m not into the group text chain. I really don’t like it!” Cox confessed, to which The Comeback star, 54, added, “It’s a lot.”

“And then you have something funny to say and you say it but then you send the text and they don’t get it,” the Cougar Town alum, 53, quipped.

Cox, Kudrow and Aniston have remained tight-knit ever since their iconic hit series ended in 2004. While the We’re the Millers actress, 49, didn’t make an appearance at the event alongside her girlfriends, she was previously spotted leaving Cox’s Beverly Hills home looking happy on February 27, despite announcing her split from Justin Theroux after two years of marriage on February 15.

A source previously told Us that Aniston and Cox hung out with friends at L.A.’s Sunset Tower Hotel two days before the announcement, where the BFFs looked to be having a blast. On February 11, the Just Go With It actress also reunited with Cox to celebrate Aniston’s birthday.

With reporting by Marisa Sullivan

