Dakota-Johnson-Takes-Fans-Inside-Her-1st-Home-in-L.A.

Home sweet home! Dakota Johnson opened the doors of her mid-century, plant-filled Los Angeles house in a tour for Architectural Digest.

“I moved here about five years ago,” the Fifty Shades of Gray star, 30, explained in a video for Architectural Digest published on Wednesday, March 11. “It was the second house I looked at. The first house I ever bought. I love wood, and I love light, and windows and green, so I just fell in love. Ryan Murphy lived in this house first. And he loved it so much too, but his family got bigger, so he moved out. Lucky.”

Johnson, whose home is also featured in Architectural Digest‘s April 2020 issue, put her vision into motion with design firm Pierce & Ward, founded by Emily Pierce and Louisa Ward. The trio restored the charm of the original house with vintage furniture and rugs but added a modern touch by remodeling the bathroom and replacing the cork floors with wood and concrete.

In the video clip, the actress first stops by her living room, which has mostly vintage furnishings including an antique Wurlitzer piano and a coffee table, which she found inside the house. The actress also shows off her bookshelves where she keeps poetry books by Patti Smith, a Funko Pop doll of Barb from Stranger Things and her various awards.

Other mementos in her home include a crystal collection, a photo from her appearance on the Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary show and paintings by David Hockney and director Harmony Korine. Johnson restored the charm of the original house with vintage furniture and rugs throughout the home but added a modern touch by remodeling the bathroom and replacing the cork floors with wood and concrete.

Besides redesigning her home, Johnson picked up another artistic endeavor when she made her directorial debut on the music video for Coldplay’s single “Cry Cry Cry” alongside director Cory Bailey. The band — fronted by Johnson’s boyfriend Chris Martin — released the video on February 14.

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the Suspiria star and Martin, 47, were dating one year after his split from Gwenyth Paltrow. Johnson and Martin called it quits in the summer of 2019 but reunited in August of that year because of Paltrow, 47.

“Gwyneth is the one who pushed them to do it,” a source told Us at the time.

Martin and the Goop founder were married from 2003 to 2016. The former couple are the parents of daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13.