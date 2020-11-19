That chemistry though! Dane Cook still can’t believe the reaction to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston‘s flirty Fast Times at Ridgemont High reunion earlier this year.

The comedian, 48, hosted a virtual table read of the 1982 coming-of-age movie in September to help raise money for Sean Penn‘s emergency relief organization, CORE, and the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit centered around criminal justice reform. Aniston, 51, and Pitt star, 56, were joined by Penn, 60, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts and more — but the former couple’s electricity stole the show.

“It was truly spectacular,” Cook said of the reunion on the Wednesday, November 18, episode of Bleav Podcast Network’s “On the List With Brett Gursky” podcast. “People wanted to see those people together, right? … It felt like a real nice, joyous occasion. A lot of laughs.”

During the virtual event, Pitt and the Friends actress played characters originated by Judge Reinhold and Phoebe Catesin the classic comedy. In one scene, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star couldn’t help but blush as Aniston called his character “cute” and “sexy.” Fans couldn’t get enough of seeing the formerly married pair, who called it quits in 2005, reignite their old spark on screen.

“I wish I could somehow take more credit for that, but truly it was them,” Cook said on the podcast, describing the process of booking Aniston and Pitt for the event. “There was no drama … They’re pros. They’re pals. They just came to play. … They both just loved the content. We loved that Sean wanted to be there as a person, a part of it, but also handing the baton off to somebody that he could then sit back and watch encapsulate the character like he did.”

Each of the actors involved in the charity livestream put their own special spin on the characters they portrayed while also honoring the original work.

“All the little things. Julia Roberts wore the bowtie. And Aniston brought the bikini under the shirt,” Cook recalled. “And Brad, people don’t realize, not only the hats, but he wore a green shirt because [the character] ‘Brad’ wore his green shirt. … Ray Liotta wanted to have the scholarly, tan suit.”

After the exes made headlines for their scene-stealing moment together, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Morning Show star and the Fight Club actor “were both a little nervous” before the event — but “enjoyed themselves” once it kicked off.

“It used to bug them how everyone pulls for them to get back together, but now they laugh it off,” the insider added at the time. “The truth is they have each other’s backs. … They don’t want to milk this ‘friendly exes’ dynamic they’ve got going on too much. They’re both very mindful of that.”

Not only was the table read a special moment for longtime fans of the former Hollywood “It” couple, but it was also meaningful for Cook, who was “very proud” of what the group put together for a good cause.

“Sitting there with a number of people that I want to emulate — and now I can say I worked alongside — and continue now to collaborate and corroborate with, I’m very pleased,” he said on Wednesday.