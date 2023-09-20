Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure recently discovered that their longtime friendship has an unexpected third-party connection.

“So, in 1989, I believe it was, there was this party that a teen magazine was putting on and Jeremy Miller, who was also a young actor, he was at this party,” McKellar, 48, told Fox News Digital at ’90s Con in Tampa, Florida, earlier this month of the former Growing Pains star. “I was there, and Candace was there [too] and [Jeremy] asked me to be his girlfriend. And I was like, ‘Yes!’”

What McKellar did not know at the time was that Cameron Bure, now 47, also “thought that she and Jeremy were dating.”

“[It’s] so silly. I mean, we were so young. We were like 13 years old. So, this was not any kind of serious relationship we’re talking about.” McKellar recalled. “But I found out years later on Dancing with the Stars, [and] she was like, ‘Oh, we were dating. I’m like, What?’ So, Jeremy, tsk tsk, not good. But luckily my friendship with Candace has survived just fine.”

The Full House alum and McKellar, who rose to fame as Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, both competed on season 18 of DWTS. (A source told Us Weekly at the time that Cameron Bure jokingly informed her dance opponent that Miller broke up with her in order to date McKellar.)

“They’re looking for a rivalry but the truth is we’re actually on great terms,” McKellar exclusively told Us in March 2014 after they each survived the weekly elimination. “We want to see each other do well! We’re rooting for each other, we really are!”

While McKellar and Cameron Bure — who even joined forces for a team number alongside respective pro partners Val Chmerkovskiy and Mark Ballas — were not fazed by a throwback rivalry, there was one part of their mutual childhood that bothered McKellar.

“It’s so funny because I was jealous [that] she used to have all the cool trendy outfits — in the 80s and 90s — and banana clips in her hair,” McKellar quipped to Us. “I was stuck in stupid flowered pants! I looked so lame and she looked so cool!”

Miller, now 46, even attended a DWTS taping and was spotted cheering for both of his exes.

Neither of the former child star’s romances with Miller panned out. Cameron Bure married former hockey player Valeri Bure in 1996 before they welcomed three children: Natasha, 25, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.

McKellar, for her part, married Scott Sveslosky in November 2014. She also shares son Draco, 13, with ex-husband Mike Verta.