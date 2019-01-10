Doing what she has to do. Danielle Staub admitted that she sold her wedding ring from her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, in order to help pay the legal fees associated with their separation.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, January 9, and revealed that she no longer owns the jewelry.

“I saw online tonight — did you sell your wedding ring?” host Andy Cohen questioned, to which she quickly replied, “I did — gotta pay the attorney.”

While Staub admitted that she and Caffrey, 66, “are trying to remove [their split] from the public persona and do it a little more quietly,” Cohen, 50, continued pressing for details.

“Did you get a good price for [the ring]?” he asked. Staub confirmed that she “did” and thanked her RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin, whose family is in the jewelry business, for helping her sell it.

Staub sparked speculation that she considering getting rid of her ring earlier on Wednesday when she posted a video in a jewelry store. “Pop culture @jewelrybyalex #rhonj,” she captioned the clip on her Instagram Story and added, “Come and see him now … [to] get my rings.”

Caffrey and Staub got married in the Bahamas in May 2018, but split in September. A month prior to their separation, the Famous Foods winner filed for a temporary restraining order against Caffrey after he allegedly “disabled the garage door so it wouldn’t work when she pulled up” and “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

She later accused her estranged husband of physical and verbal abuse and subsequently got a second restraining order to protect herself and her daughters, Christine and Jillian, whom she shares with Thomas Staub.

Caffrey denied the abuse allegations and told Us Weekly exclusively in December, “I expected Danielle to go this route. … None of this is accurate or even close to the truth.”

A source told Us on Sunday, January 6, that Caffrey filed his own restraining order against Staub. “Hers is for publicity [and Caffrey’s is] because of her desire to harass him through her thirsty need of publicity and to disparage him, amongst other things.”

Staub’s rep later called Caffrey’s filing absurd and told Us, “Marty’s time would be much better spent trying to settle the divorce so both parties can move on and put an end to this.”

