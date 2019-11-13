



Danielle Staub may not be featured in a full-time role on season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she’ll definitely be a topic of conversation.

“It would have made probably a different dynamic. I don’t think the group would have been as cocky, but anyway. Yeah. Let the little girls be little girls. I’m still an OG, baby,” Danielle, who appears as a “friend” on the current season, told Us Weekly exclusively. “You’re probably going to hear a lot of mean girls telling my story rather than seeing my story. Unfortunately, the fans are not going to be happy again, I don’t think. But there is a little bit of a horizon. There’s ups and downs, with Teresa [Giudice] and I, but you do see the development of something very real going on between us.”

Danielle, 57, and Teresa, 47, made amends in 2016 after years of not speaking to each other. After their reconciliation, The Naked Truth author rejoined the cast of RHONJ in a part-time role for seasons 8-10. The two women will hit a rough patch by the end of the current season, however.

“I mean, from the beginning, it’s always been kind of a hot and cold thing. But we did come full circle,” Danielle told Us. “So I guess we’ll have to watch and see what happens between us throughout the season. But I would like people to keep in mind that it was she that asked for forgiveness. And I gave that to her and I asked my children to do the same. And they did. And we’ll just see where it goes from there. … Trust is a funny thing. It’s a moving part. And I have major trust issues and they’re developing and more heightened as my years grow.”

Danielle added that her castmates, including Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, are “100 percent” threatened by her relationship with the Standing Strong author.

“Why wouldn’t they? Even Melissa,” Danielle told Us, referring to Teresa’s sister-in-law. “Listen, it takes four people to replace one Danielle Staub.”

Danielle further explained that her costars are the “ones telling my story,” which she finds unfair.

“Margaret Josephs, definitely. Jennifer, still don’t know what she’s about, so I’m just going to leave it. Yeah, she’s trying to tell my story desperately. Jackie just kind of will do what Melissa says, even though she has her own mind and I respect that,” Danielle told Us. “Never really had a conversation with me so it’s difficult for me to judge her and then say I don’t like her judging me. So I’m just going to let her be the odd one out and say she shouldn’t be speaking of me because we’ve never had a one-on-one conversation ever. And then there is Melissa, who is panic stricken to cover up her own past with me and her history with me. She’s never going to be out in the clear until she just outs herself. It’s her story to tell. I’d appreciate her tell it on her own. … I don’t have a problem with Dolores [Catania]. Dolores, as far as I’m concerned, she’s a solid staple amongst anyone of us.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Brody Brown