Danity Kane’s Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of manipulating, terrorizing and sexually abusing her.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 11, Richard, 41, also claimed that she saw Diddy, 54, physically abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie. After participating in Diddy‘s 2004 MTV show Making The Band, Richard accused the producer of promising to advance her singing career if she gave in to his demands.

Diddy allegedly abused Richard by forcing her to rehearse 48 hours at a time without sleep, which led to dehydration and fatigue that caused her to develop rashes. Richard claimed Diddy previously demanded she come to his home in Miami, where he appeared only wearing underwear.

After she asked him to put his clothes on, Diddy reportedly yelled at her, “This is my f–king house!” Diddy also allegedly touched Richard inappropriately after barging into her dressing room at his recording studio. The legal paperwork went on to cite an alleged incident when Diddy locked Richard in a car for two hours as she screamed for help.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

Richard accused Diddy of harming other people in front of her, including his late girlfriend Kim Porter in 2005. Years later, Richard allegedly witnessed Diddy throwing Cassie, 38, against a wall before choking her in his Los Angeles home.

“I’ve been asking you for my s–t,” Diddy allegedly told Cassie during the incident. “I can’t stand you bitch, you never do it right!” Richard claimed she and Kalenna Harper tried to convince Cassie to leave their relationship, which Diddy found out about at the time.

“Y’all bitches don’t get in my relationship. Don’t tell my bitch [Cassie] what she need to be doing,” Richard claimed Diddy told them. “Just make money and shut the f–k up. I end artists, I shelve careers. You could be missing. You bitches want to die today.”

The lawsuit comes four months after Diddy publicly apologized after video footage from 2016 showed him assaulting Cassie. The former couple dated on and off between 2007 and 2018. Nearly five years after they called it quits, Cassie sued Diddy in November 2023 for sexual assault and physical abuse over a 10-year period.

Diddy denied all allegations before settling the case one day later. In a statement to Us, Diddy’s attorney noted that the settlement was not Diddy admitting guilt over Cassie’s claims.

Related: Everything Diddy Has Been Dropped From Following Assault Allegations Some companies appear to be distancing themselves from Sean “Diddy” Combs as the rapper continues to face sexual assault allegations. In recent months, multiple women have come forward to share allegations of misconduct by the music mogul. One individual who filed a lawsuit was his ex-girlfriend Cassie. (The exes dated on and off from 2007 […]

After Cassie’s lawsuit, several other people came forward with misconduct accusations against Diddy. He has denied every claim and filed to dismiss one anonymous complaint. (According to Detroit’s Metro Times, Diddy was ordered on Monday, September 9, to pay a $100 million default judgment from a civil lawsuit filed by a Michigan inmate who accused the music mogul of sexual assault. Diddy’s attorney has since slammed the ruling and said his client never received a lawsuit.)

Footage obtained by CNN in May showed Diddy grabbing Cassie by her neck and showing, dragging and kicking her.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Cassie’s attorney Douglas H. Wigdor told Us at the time. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Diddy apologized for his behavior in an Instagram video, saying, “It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that. I was f–ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

He continued: “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Earlier this year, Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. He was not charged or arrested with a crime after the raids.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).