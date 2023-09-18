Danny Masterson’s former stepfather, Joe Reaiche, gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into how the actor — who was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape — is not the same “good kid” he once raised.

“He changed after he had the hit show [That ‘70s Show] in 1998. That’s definitely true,” Reaiche, 65, told Us in September. “Because now he’s making money. Now he’s … famous.”

The former Australian rugby star was married to Masterson’s mother, Carol Masterson, throughout much of Danny’s childhood from 1985 to 1995. Looking back, Reaiche revealed to Us that he “didn’t see that part of his hubris,” claiming fame altered Danny’s persona.

“So to see that, is it weird? On one side, yes,” Reaiche explained. “But knowing Hollywood … promiscuity, women, drinking, drugs seems to be the norm. You just don’t want to get caught up into it.”

Reaiche referred to the pitfall as “the dark side of Hollywood,” alleging that Danny, now 47, “went down the wrong road.”

Danny has always maintained his innocence, but in May he was convicted of two counts of rape that occurred two decades prior. During his Los Angeles trial, the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on a third rape allegation from 2001. The Ranch alum was sentenced to three decades behind bars on September 7.

“I’m not here to bash the kid because I raised him. He was fine,” Reaiche told Us, pointing out, “What he did after the divorce and separation is another transaction in itself. I didn’t control that.”

Reaiche recalled: “He was a good kid. He didn’t like school. He was an athlete. [He] had a great father.” However, Reaiche confessed, “He turned to the dark side for whatever stupid reason that he did.”

Danny’s parents, Carol and Peter Masterson, divorced in the 1980s and have both remained in his life, as has his younger brother, Malcolm in the Middle alum Christopher Masterson.

Reaiche, meanwhile, shares biological kids and actors Jordan and Alanna Masterson — who took half-brother Danny’s last name — with his ex-wife Carol.

Once a devout Scientologist, Reaiche, who raised the kids in the church, was excommunicated from Scientology 2005. He told Us that once he was declared a “suppressive person” by the church, his children disconnected from him. Reaiche said neither Danny nor his other children have spoken to him since.

Reaiche expressed sadness over everything that has happened, especially when it comes to Danny’s wife, Bijou Phillips, and their 9-year-old daughter, Fianna.

“I feel for the kid, because he’s married. He’s got a kid. OK, people have made mistakes, but he is going to be out of [prison] when he’s 72, maybe never,” Reaiche said. “I feel for [Danny’s father] Peter, because that’s his son. Pete’s 75 years old. If this goes the way it is, he’s going to die before his son gets out, his mother’s going to die before he gets out … the consequences are just catastrophic.”

He added: “The tragedy is he’s gone to jail. The tragedy is the women [who accused Danny of rape] went through that nightmare. The tragedy never ends.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson