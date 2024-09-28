Dave Coulier is opening up about how he and his fellow Full House costars work hard to keep the late Bob Saget’s legacy alive.

“We talk about all the fun times we had,” Coulier, 65, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida earlier this month. “You can either look at it as an empty well or you can keep filling that well up with great memories. And we have millions of memories that we can keep filling the well up with. And that’s what we do.”

“So,” he added, “we keep him alive in our spirits and our hearts every day.”

Saget died at the age of 65 in January 2022 after being found unresponsive in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room. At the time, his family shared a statement that confirmed authorities determined Saget experienced head trauma after an accidental fall.

Less than one week after his death, Saget was mourned during a private funeral, which was attended by his former Full House costars including Coulier, John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. Saget starred alongside the group on the beloved sitcom as father Danny Tanner for six seasons from 1987 to 1995. He later reprised the role for a guest role on the Netflix revival Fuller House, which starred Cameron Bure, Sweetin and Andrea Barber, who played DJ Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibler, respectively.

Coulier, who also returned as Uncle Joey for the sequel series, has been open about mourning Saget since his death nearly three years ago. During an appearance on Tamron Hall in May 2022, Coulier shared that sobriety played a large role in his grieving process.

“I definitely went through the sorrow hat trick, so to speak,” he shared at the time. “My brother took his own life and he was actually the funniest person I’ve ever known. My brother, Dan. I was the one who found him at my dad’s house down in the basement. A part of me died that day, as well, because I really loved my brother.”

He added, “I made jokes to my friends and family and the line was, ‘Boy, I sure picked the wrong time in my life to stop drinking.’ And people would laugh at that knowing I was sober. And then my father passed away a couple of months ago and I got to say all of the things that a son could say to his father about how proud I was.”

In April, Coulier invited Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, on for an episode of his “Full House Rewind” podcast where the duo bonded over their time with the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host. Coulier also shared a touching voice message for listeners that Saget had sent him after the death of his brother, Danny Coulier.

“I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here 24/7 right now, right here,” Saget told his longtime friend on the phone. “I love you Dave, and I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry. So I’m here. I’m here 24/7, just call me anytime. Doesn’t have to be now, it can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”

Coulier told Rizzo, 45 — who tied the knot with Sagt in 2018 — that it was an “audio hug” from his longtime friend.

“I love Bob and he loved me too,” he said. “I’d like to close this episode by playing that voicemail message that Bob left for me. Maybe someday you can pass along the same kind of compassion for someone you love.”