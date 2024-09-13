Two years after the death of Bob Saget, Dave Coulier is opening up about how the tragic loss brought him back together with his former Full House costars, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

“When we saw them at Bob’s funeral and his memorial, it was just wonderful,” Coulier, 64, shared in an interview with the New York Post published on Friday, September 13. “That’s the only word I can think of. It was wonderful to see Mary-Kate and Ashley.”

Coulier recalled catching up with the twins, 38, at fellow costar John Stamos’ home, where he has a giant Dumbo statue from Disneyland on display. “I went and I sat in there and I started playing around, and all of a sudden, Mary-Kate came over and she sat next to me, and then all of a sudden, Ashley sat next to me,” he said. “And the three of us were in there just laughing and being kids. It was wonderful.”

Stamos, 61, shared a snap of Coulier, the Olsens and more Full House cast members gathered around the Dumbo statue via Instagram back in May in honor of Saget’s birthday. “This was taken as we gathered for his funeral,” he captioned the sweet group shot. “Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.”

He continued: “That day, each of us felt the weight of his absence and the strength of the bond he nurtured among us. Bob was the heart of our Full House family. His legacy of kindness and compassion was evident in the faces around me, (on Dumbo) in the gentle ways we supported one another, echoing the love he always extended. We celebrated a life that was a true gift to us all.”

Coulier starred as Joey Gladstone alongside the Olsens — who split the role of Michelle Tanner — on all eight seasons of Full House from 1987 to 1995. Saget, who played family patriarch Danny Tanner, died at age 65 in January 2022.

The Olsens — who did not return for Netflix’s Full House revival, Fuller House — called Saget “the most loving, compassionate and generous man” in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

They also joined their former castmates to release a joint statement about Saget’s passing. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the message read. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

In addition to Coulier and Stamos, the post was also signed by Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger and show creator Jeff Franklin.

During an April episode of the “Full House Rewind” podcast, Coulier played fans a voicemail Saget left him after his brother’s death in 2021. “I know it’s not a time to call, but I’m right here 24/7 right now, right here,” Saget said in the clip, which Coulier described as an “audio hug.” Saget added: “I love you Dave, and I’m so sorry, Dave. I loved him. I’m so sorry. So I’m here. I’m here 24/7, just call me anytime. Doesn’t have to be now, it can be a week, whenever. I can just talk to you and listen. I love you so much.”