Dave Grohl’s ex Kari Wuhrer revealed she’s not surprised by his recent cheating scandal — and claimed she was his secret girlfriend in the ‘90s.

Wuhrer told TMZ on Thursday, September 19, that she heard “rumblings” of Grohl, 55, being unfaithful to wife Jordyn Blum before news broke this month that he fathered a child out of wedlock.

Wuhrer further claimed that when she dated the Foo Fighters singer in the late ‘90s he was still dating snowboarder Tina Basich. Wuhrer told the outlet that she let the “cat out of the bag” about her and Grohl’s affair by accident when she called The Howard Stern Show to vent about Grohl allegedly yelling at her.

Basich, 55, allegedly heard the interview, leading to her and Grohl calling it quits. In her 2003 memoir, Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer, Basich claimed that Grohl was “busy” during their two-year relationship and accused him of cheating.

Related: Breaking Down Foo Fighters Singer Dave Grohl's History of Infidelity Dave Grohl has experienced his fair share of relationship drama while in the public eye, including multiple cheating scandals. The Foo Fighters rocker has been married twice and stepped outside his marriage both times. He and first wife Jennifer Leigh Youngblood married in 1994. “When I first met my wife, we went out on a […]

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend … or two, as it turned out,” she wrote in the book, revealing that Grohl told her “nothing” about his alleged affair despite her calling him for five weeks wanting details. “I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.”

“I never heard about her. He never spoke of it,” Wuhrer told TMZ on Thursday of Basich, claiming she had no idea she was the other woman. Wuhrer added that she hasn’t spoken to Grohl since her Howard Stern appearance, but she did see him years later in Los Angeles.

Wuhrer alleged, “He would just look at me like I didn’t exist,” when they crossed paths at their kids’ playground. “I just felt like I knew he was a scumbag after that,” she said.

Related: Dave Grohl and More Celeb Dads Who Welcomed Kids Outside of Their Relationships Some celebrity dads built their broods in unconventional ways. Dave Grohl made headlines in September 2024 after announcing that he had welcomed a child outside of his marriage to wife Jordyn Blum. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I […]

Wuhrer’s comments came just weeks after Grohl announced via Instagram that he was unfaithful to Blum, whom he wed in 2003.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in a statement on September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl is now the father of four. He shares daughters Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10, with Blum, and a baby girl with the unnamed mystery woman.

Related: Foo Fighters Singer Dave Grohl’s Family Guide: Meet His Wife, 4 Daughters Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Dave Grohl surprised the world in 2024 when he revealed that he welcomed a daughter with an unnamed woman outside of his marriage with wife Jordyn Blum. “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl announced via Instagram in September 2024, noting he intended to be […]

While Blum has not publicly addressed the scandal, she was spotted without her wedding ring on Tuesday, September 17. According to photos obtained by Page Six, Blum ditched her diamond band while playing tennis with her coach and Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

Prior to his relationship with Wuhrer — and cheating on Blum — Grohl admitted to having an affair during his first marriage.

Grohl was married to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood for three years before they split in 1997. During an interview with The Guardian in 2007, it was printed that the former Nirvana guitarist “admitted [to] infidelities that led to his divorce from first wife.” No other details were released.

Us Weekly has reached out to Grohl for comment.