Moving on? David Eason shared a cryptic message about the definition of happiness after he admitted he killed his wife Jenelle Evans’ dog.

“Happiness depends on your attitude, not on what you have,” the quote shared on Eason’s account on Wednesday, May 1, reads.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, April 30, that the 30-year-old shot and killed the Teen Mom 2 star’s French bulldog, Nugget. Earlier on Wednesday, Eason confessed to the shocking deed via Instagram, claiming the dog bit the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote alongside a video of the incident. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans, for her part, wrote that she is “heartbroken” and “distraught” over the loss of her pet. The MTV star admitted exclusively to Us that she has not spoken to Eason, whom she wed in October 2017, since he “took [Nugget] and shot her in the woods.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” Evans, 27, explained. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

She added that she is “too hurt and upset” to speak to her husband of nearly two years.

“It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” Evans admitted.

The MTV personalty is also the mom of sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, with exes Andrew Lewis and Nathan Griffith, respectively. She assured Us that her kids were not present when Nugget was killed.

“[Kaiser and Ensley] were inside and just got done playing,” she said, noting Jace was on a cruise with Evans’ mother, Barbara. “Kaiser and Ensley had no idea and [haven’t] said anything about it since.”

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.

