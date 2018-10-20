Happy campers? Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason posted a photo of himself, wife Jenelle Evans and their daughter, Ensley, 20 months, to Instagram on Saturday, October 20, following a disturbing 911 call in which Evans alleged that Eason had assaulted her.

“We have never been happier, thanks for asking!” he captioned the shot, which showed the trio spending time near the water.

One day prior, audio recording of Evans alleging that Eason had attacked her in their North Carolina home was published to Radar Online. “My husband, he just assaulted me,” the 16 and Pregnant alum, 26, can be heard telling the operator. “He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f–king collarbone crack and I can’t move my arms.”

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 18, that Evans was taken to the hospital on October 13. An ambulance was also requested at the time, but was later canceled.

Evans spoke out following the incident with a statement to E! on Friday, October 19, calling it a “drunk and dramatic misunderstanding.” “Everything is great,” she told the outlet. “We are totally fine … just taking time off social media, time to focus on ourselves and our family.”

Hours later, Eason shared video from the couple’s dinner date at a restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Instagram Stories.

The couple, who wed in September 2017, have had their share of ups and downs over the years, with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, expressing concern over their relationship on the Teen Mom 2 reunion in August. “I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” Barbara said at the time. “I’m just so so so worried.”

She also told host Dr. Drew that she had concerns that her son-in-law might act violently toward her. “I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest,” Barbara said. “It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

A source told Us Weekly after the call’s release that Jenelle’s “family and friends hope she leaves” him.

Evans is also a mother to sons Jace, 9, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 4, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

