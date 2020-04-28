He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! Dax Shepard isn’t completely against his daughters experimenting with certain drugs later in life.

The Parenthood alum, 45, held an honest conversation about sobriety and fame with Rob Lowe during a recent episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast, and the two bonded over their shared experience of teaching their kids about the dangers of addiction. While Lowe, 56, admitted he had “been through it” with his sons, Shepard appeared to be a bit more lenient about the topic.

“I am pro my children doing mushrooms at some point,” he explained. “Well, there’s a lot of different studies that have pretty conclusively shown that you have long-lasting creative advantages, right? People who have done mushrooms have markedly more creativity that lasts. So I guess I’m going to tell my girls to do shrooms and to smoke pot and to drink — just don’t do cocaine or opioids. If you don’t do those two things, you’ll likely be able to do the other ones for the rest of your life.”

Shepard shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with Kristen Bell, who has been extremely supportive as her husband continues to maintain his sobriety. When Shepard celebrated his 14th year of sobriety in September 2018, the 39-year-old Veronica Mars star gushed over his commitment to his health.

“I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw how hard you worked to live without it,” Bell wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night.”

For Lowe, who quit drinking at the age of 26, conversations about addiction with his children hit closer to home. Earlier this month, the Parks and Recreation alum’s 25-year-old son, John, opened up about his struggle with alcoholism as he celebrated his second year of sobriety.

“I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today,” John wrote via Instagram on April 1. “Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable … Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER.”