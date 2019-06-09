Demi Lovato Parties at Club With Red Bull and Water After Rehab

Demi Lovato celebrated Pride Month at a club with Red Bull and water as she maintains her sobriety after rehab.

The singer, 26, shared several videos on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 8, that showed her at a West Hollywood venue with pals as she danced and enjoyed her evening while sipping on a can of Red Bull. She also shared a pic of an ice bucket filled with bottles of water and cans of the caffeinated drink, captioning it #BottleService, along with a laughing crying emoji.

The fun night out with friends came almost a year after she was hospitalized following an almost-fatal drug overdose at her L.A. home. The Camp Rock alum later checked into an intensive 90-day rehabilitation program.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

The Grammy nominee left treatment in November and the following month she celebrated New Year’s Eve with sparkling apple cider and told fans via Instagram that she was “grateful for the lessons” she learned in 2018.

“Demi is doing great and is in a much healthier place,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January. “She is learning how to take care of herself better and put her needs first.”

Us exclusively reported in March that the Disney Channel alum briefly checked herself back into treatment for a couple of weeks, but an insider said, “She at no point relapsed since last summer’s overdose.”

Last month, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared photos of herself in a bikini while on vacation in Bora Bora and followed it up with a post about feeling good as she shared a pic of herself in a leopard-print two-piece.

“Reality is I’m sitting at the gym post jiu jitsu feeling high on life and drinking my post workout shake,” she captioned the sultry pic on May 15. “I’m sweaty and not looking this glamorous right now but f–k I feel awesome and posting this feels empowering because I like this pic where I feel sexy and I can also defend myself from anyone that ever tries to attack me. Any size, any shape, any gender.”

