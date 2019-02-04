Over it. Demi Lovato quit Twitter at the end of Super Bowl LIII after facing backlash for making a comment about 21 Savage.

Lovato, 26, was cheering on the Los Angeles Rams during the big game on Sunday, February 3, but found that the event lacked excitement. “So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” she tweeted during the event.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer didn’t clarify which memes she was talking about, so some people took her comment to be shade toward the rapper, who was arrested by U.S. immigration officials earlier Sunday for overstaying his U.S. visa and may be deported as a result.

“If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs,” Lovato fired back. “F—k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore.” The former Sonny With a Chance actress has since deactivated her social media account.

The Staying Strong author then took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself and explain that her break from Twitter “couldn’t last long enough.” She uploaded a meme of man writing with a quill and ink that read, “This how 21 Savage be writing his verses,” as well as screenshots of some of the horrible comments she received as a result.

“Go shoot some more heroine [sic] Demi,” one comment read. “She’s a hypocrite let’s pull out the heroin memes and see if this bitch doesn’t get emotional,” another said. Lovato suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018 that landed her in the hospital for nearly two weeks and pushed her to complete a 90-day rehab stint.

Rapper Wale also wasn’t thrilled with the “Sober” musician’s words and tweeted, “Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke.” He added in a second tweet: “A lot of people were sending you love, light, prayers etc. When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people. Bless up.”

Lovato clapped back: “Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke.. not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD.”

“Lastly, I wasn’t making fun on [sic] anything having to do with deportation or even anything against him,” the Disney Channel alum continued. “I was laughing at who the f—k knew 21 was British? Literally no one. That’s it. It doesn’t go deeper than that. I’m sorry if I upset people truly.”

The Texas native also addressed Wale, 34, directly. She added on her Instagram Story: “Yo @wale if you wanna talk, then answer my dms.”

