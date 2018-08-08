Demi Lovato‘s friends are continuing to show their love and support for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer following her drug overdose on July 24.

Lovato’s makeup artist, Jill Powell, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 7, to share a photo of the singer, captioning it, “This girl is one of the strongest people I know. You got this @ddlovato. I love you” with a heart emoji. Lovato’s dancer and close friend, Dani Vitale, also liked the post.

The “Heart Attack” singer, 25, is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed facility outside of California, where she will remain for an extended period of time. Lovato was encouraged to enter rehab by those closest to her after she was found unconscious in her home in Hollywood and rushed to the hospital where she was treated for more than a week.

Prior to her overdose, Lovato had announced in March that she was celebrating six years of sobriety. However, in June, she revealed she had relapsed in a song called “Sober,” in which she sang, “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

Lovato broke her silence about her overdose on Sunday, August 5, in an emotional message on Instagram. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well … I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.” She concluded her post, “I will keep fighting,” with a heart emoji.

Powell isn’t the only friend of Lovato’s who shared well wishes. Following news of her overdose, many celebrities including Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake sent the Camp Rock alum their support.

