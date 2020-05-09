Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are proving that quarantining isn’t all that bad. The exes goofed off outdoors while isolating in Idaho on Friday, May 8.

Moore, 57, and Willis, 65 — along with their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26 — tried to stay calm and steady as they hilariously stood on a tree trunk after it fell over. The former couple both waved their arms in the air as Moore stood on one foot. She also donned a sweatshirt with her name on it.

“Balancing act,” she joked in the Instagram caption.

Tallulah added in the comments: “I look like I’m about to film naked and afraid.”

Moore and the Die Hard actor have been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic. His wife, Emma Heming, and their two young daughters — Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6 — reunited with him earlier this week.

Late last month, Scout revealed why Heming, Mabel and Evelyn were not yet with the family. “My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters,” she explained during an episode of the “Dopey” podcast. “[But] my younger sister … [who has] never gotten a talk about not f—king with hypodermic needles …. she found [needles at a park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in L.A. waiting to, like, get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in L.A. with my little sisters.”

Moore and Willis split in 2000 after 12 years of marriage. “I still love Demi. We’re very close,” he told Rolling Stone following their split. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were. We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside … It’s difficult to live your life and marriage under a magnifying glass, which is what happens to movie star couples.”

He went on to marry model Heming in 2009, and they renewed their vows — with Moore in attendance — in 2019. On Friday, the couple shared a sweet moment together with Mabel by their side.

“Hey babes, you have school in five minutes,” Heming told Mabel via an Instagram Story, which made the little one groan. Heming laughed as Willis jokingly put his wife’s hair on top of his head.