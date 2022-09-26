Is it fate? Hollywood Medium‘s Tyler Henry may have predicted Khloé Kardashan and Italian actor Michele Morrone‘s recent night out, five years before it happened.

“There’s a man with an M-name that I don’t care for,” Henry, 26, told the Good American cofounder, 38, during her reading on the June 2017 episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. “And it’s not like a traditional name. … There’s going to be a man with an odd M-name, like Marco or Marcos.”

The clairvoyant continued, “This person is going to be romantically interested [in you], and let’s just say, ‘No.'” Henry reiterated to Kardashian that this mysterious man was not the right fit for her. “Whoever this is, just remember that’s a big, red ‘X,'” he added.

Following the reading, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joked that she was “not going to date anyone [whose name] starts with the letter ‘M.’ He did not like that. I don’t even know what the hell that would be.”

Kardashian’s Hollywood Medium appearance earned a new wave of attention after Morrone, 31, was spotted cozying up to the reality TV personality backstage at the Dolce & Gabanna fashion show on Saturday, September 24. The 365 Days star shared a photo from their time together on his Instagram Story and was later spotted hugging Kardashian and whispering into her ear at a Milan Fashion Week after-party.

“Khloé and Michele looked very flirty at the D&G show, they hugged and laughed together,” a source told Us Weekly after the event. “Michele seemed very into Khloé and she seems to like him. Their interactions were flirty and fun, [but] there wasn’t any PDA or anything.”

Despite their flirty outing, Morrone’s rep denied that he and Kardashian were dating. “They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought Khloe was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction,” the model’s rep told Us on Monday, September 26.

Kardashian’s night out with Morrone comes days after she opened up about the aftermath of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s cheating and paternity scandal on the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” she said during the episode — which premiered on Thursday, September 22 — about the 31-year-old NBA player​’s apparent enthusiasm to move forward with their IVF process while, unbeknownst to Kardashian, he was being sued over the paternity of Maralee Nichols‘ baby. “In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born.”

Nichols gave birth to Theo, the son she shares with Thompson, in December 2021. Kardashian and the Canada native, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate last month.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author confessed. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

In June, Us confirmed that Kardashian was dating a private equity investor — whose identity has not been revealed — after being introduced to him by older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party. Two months later however, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the pair had called it quits. “Khloé and the private equity investor broke up,” the insider confirmed at the time. “They split a few weeks ago, things just fizzled out between them.”