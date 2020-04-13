No shade to be seen! Diddy asked fans to “stop looking for the negative” after he faced backlash for keeping Lizzo from twerking during an Instagram Live dance party.

The 50-year-old rapper hosted a star-studded livestream on Sunday, April 12, to bring some entertainment to the timeline and raise money for coronavirus relief efforts amid the current global outbreak. When Lizzo, 31, started to twerk to “1 2 3” by Moneybagg Yo, Diddy was quick to press pause on the suggestive moment, leading some fans to believe he had a problem with the proud plus-size performer.

“Stop the music,” Diddy said during Lizzo’s portion of the livestream. “It’s Easter Sunday — let’s play something a little bit family-friendly.” The “Juice” singer apologized and laughed off the comment, playfully requesting her own song to “bop” to instead.

Though Lizzo appeared unbothered by the interruption, some fans accused the “Last Night” rapper of a double standard. “When Lizzo started twerking he brought that to an end with the quickness but had nothing to say to Draya when she was shaking [her] bum,” one viewer tweeted on Sunday.

Hours after the dance marathon ended, Diddy made sure fans knew that his reaction to the “Good as Hell” singer’s dancing wasn’t personal. “There’s one thing that I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo — when I stopped the music, it’s because it had a lot of curses in there. Not because she was twerking,” he explained in an Instagram Story while surrounded by his family members. “She’s one of the best twerkers in the world, so let’s keep that clear. It wasn’t about twerking. You’re allowed to twerk on Easter. There was a lot of cursing on the record and I don’t need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand?”

After clearing the air, the rapper concluded, “Lizzo, we love you. Everybody, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let’s go to the love.”

Diddy’s fun-filled fundraiser also featured a reunion between him and ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, who hopped on the livestream to show off her moves with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. “We love you, we love what you’re doing. I just want to send you all the love in the world from my family to yours. We love and appreciate you,” Lopez, 50, fondly told her ex after dancing her heart out for a good cause.