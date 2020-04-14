Friendly exes! Fans went wild when Diddy and Jennifer Lopez reunited during his Instagram Live charity dance marathon on Easter — and the former couple was thrilled to reconnect for a good cause.

Diddy and Lopez, both 50, shared a sweet moment during the live dance party on Sunday, April 12, which ended up raising more than $3.7 million dollars for Direct Relief. CÎROC Vodka kicked off the fundraising that day by donating the first $1,000,000 to the organization, which supports healthcare organizations working in communities impacted by poverty. Before the big event, the exes had been in contact to plan for their nostalgic “Suavamente” showdown.

“Diddy considers J.Lo a close friend and called her amongst others to ask them to be involved in the dance-a-thon for a great cause,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Diddy and J.Lo even talked about the types of dances they would do ahead of time and spoke about getting their children in on it.”

After the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper busted out a few merengue moves — which Lopez claimed to have taught him — the former couple was joined by Alex Rodriguez for a toast. “This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era,” the Hustlers actress told Diddy of her 44-year-old fiancé. “You and Mase are his heroes. It’s like every party we do, anything we do, ‘Put on Puffy and Mase! Put on Puffy and Mase!’ So you’re going to have to do one of those joints for him.”

Diddy wasn’t thrown off by the support he received from his ex-girlfriend’s new man because he wanted his live dance marathon “to be all about family and love.” The insider explains that “it was really important for him to have his family and good friends participate” and help “celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines” of the pandemic.

The Maid in Manhattan star dated Diddy from 1999 to 2001 and looked back on her “crazy” relationship with the “Last Night” rapper during a December 2019 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“I was just starting and making my first album when I met him. He became kind of a mentor to me in that moment,” she said at the time. “It was definitely a moment, but I felt like it was necessary … Like, he was meant to be in my life at that moment to teach me what I needed to know about this music business, about what kind of artist I wanted to be in the music industry.”