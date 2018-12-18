It’s worth a try! Diplo made a flirty comment toward Cardi B after her recent split from husband Offset.

The “I Like It” rapper, 26, shared a photo of herself in a pink cardigan and a striped pencil skirt on Instagram on Sunday, December 16. She captioned it with lyrics from her new single “Money,” writing, “I’m Dasani with the drip,babymommy with the clip.”

The next day, the 40-year-old DJ — who previously dated Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, M.I.A. and Kathryn Lockhart (the mother of his young sons, Lockett and Lazer) — snuck into the comments section of Cardi’s post and wrote, “I’m single btw.”

The Love & Hip Hop: New York alum announced on December 4 that she broke up with Offset, 26, after more than a year of marriage. “It’s nobody’s fault,” she clarified in an Instagram video. “I guess we grew out of love, but we are not together anymore.”

A source recently told Us Weekly exclusively that the estranged couple, who share 5-month-old daughter Kulture, had been “having major issues for a long time.” A second insider added, “Cardi is strong and going to take care of her daughter and work. She’s going to live the life she built. She’s not considering getting back together with Offset.”

The Migos member came under fire on Saturday, December 15, after he crashed Cardi’s performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles by strolling on stage with a giant floral arrangement that read, “Take Me Back Cardi.” The “Bodak Yellow” MC appeared less than thrilled about the grand gesture, though she later told fans on Instagram Live that “violating my baby father isn’t going to make me feel any better.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!