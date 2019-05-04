Supporting their buddy behind bars. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore costars Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino visited their pal amid his prison stint.

The 37-year-old reality star posted photos from the meetup via his Instagram account on Friday, May 3. Sorrentino posed in his green jumpsuit with a big smile on his face as he flexed alongside DelVecchio, 38, and Guadagnino, 31. “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star captioned his post. “#FreeSitch.”

Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino, spent time with the trio too. “THE COMEBACK is always GREATER than the setback,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Double Shot at Love stars opened up exclusively to Us Weekly last month about keeping in touch with their friend while he serves his eight-month sentence. “He’s doing good,” DelVecchio said at the time. “We talk to him almost every day. He’s in good spirits. He has a lot of positive things to come home to.”

Guadagnino added: “We talk to him all the time. There’s, like, an app that we can talk to him on.”

Mike, who was indicted for tax evasion in September 2014, reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January.

Lauren, meanwhile, gave Us an exclusive update on her husband in April. “Mike and I are stronger than ever,” the 34-year-old revealed. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

The couple have found ways to occupy their time as they wait for his anticipated September release. “He is working out like crazy, and I have been focusing on new projects like the [wedding day glam] masterclass that keep me busy and Mike proud,” she noted. “We are so lucky to have a strong support system and are both looking forward to having him home.”

