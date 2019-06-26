Remembering a true fighter. WGN America posted a sweet tribute in honor of Beth Chapman on Wednesday, June 26, hours after her husband, Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman confirmed she had died at age 51.

“On June, 26, 2019, Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer,” began the Twitter clip which showed the couple embracing in a kiss as Beth sat in a hospital bed. “At WGN America, our thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

In the short video, Beth could be seen smiling with her husband of more than 13 years, holding the hands of her family members while praying around a table and simply living life to its fullest.

Dog, 66, shared the news of Beth’s passing in an emotional tweet earlier in the day. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” the reality star wrote. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth first spoke out about her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017. Though she was cleared of the illness two months later, the mom of four was rushed to the hospital in November 2018 where she underwent emergency surgery.

During the procedure, doctors found that the cancer had returned and spread to her lungs. Beth began treatment for the disease that December, but was ultimately put into a medically induced coma on Saturday, June 23, days before she died surrounded by family, including her youngest daughter, Bonnie.

“I’ll never forget you, mama,” Bonnie, 20, tweeted on Wednesday. “You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

Also close to Beth in her last few days of life was Dog’s daughter Lyssa, with whom Beth had a falling out with earlier this year.

“I’ve been with her since she was back in Hawaii,” Lyssa, said, replying to a Twitter user on Monday, June 24, who asked if she would regret anything should Beth die soon. “Our family isn’t perfect but we’re family.”

