Dog the Bounty Hunter Posts Pic of Late Wife Beth After Proposing to Friend

Loving her always. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman shared a photo of his late wife, Beth Chapman, two weeks after proposing to his friend Moon Angell on TV.

“I sure miss you today !!” the reality star, 67, wrote alongside a picture showing him hugging his late wife via Instagram on Sunday, February 2.

The sweet throwback snap was posted one day prior to Dog’s episode of The Dr. Oz Show airing. A preview for the TV interview showed him popping the question to Angell, 53, seven months after Beth’s death.

“I am a lot happier with her around,” Dog tearfully said in a sneak peek of the episode, which was released on January 29. “Moon Angell, will you marry me?”

The preview didn’t show Angell’s response, but after one Instagram user asked if the pair were in fact engaged, Angell replied, “He asked … make sure you watch Oz.”

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair did not get engaged despite Dog asking for Angell’s hand on the talk show. Earlier in the month, the Dog’s Most Wanted star sparked speculation that he was dating his friend, who was Beth’s administrative assistant for more than 20 years, after he posted a photo with Angell on his Instagram on January 5.

This photo sparked outrage from Dog’s daughter Lyssa Chapman, who openly criticized her father’s new relationship. “If someone who met your family by fating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?” Lyssa, 32, tweeted on January 7. “If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho.”

Following her post about her father, and two days after the Dr. Oz clip of him proposing to Angell came out, Lyssa was arrested in Honolulu on Thursday, January 30, Us confirmed. The Honolulu police department said the Walking on Eggshells: Discovering Strength and Courage Amid Chaos author was booked on “charges of harassment and resisting arrest during a family related argument.”

Despite all the drama surrounding the Dog and Beth: On the Hunt star’s relationship with the Angell, Dog told Us exclusively in August, two months after his wife Beth died from lung and throat cancer, that he doesn’t want to remarry. He does, however, want a companion.

“There will never be another Mrs. Dog,” the father of 12 told Us at the time. “We both said, ‘If I die, you can have a man. 10 [men], I don’t care. But don’t marry one.’ … And she said, ‘Don’t take my name off your chest, Dog. Do not get married.’ … Don’t worry, I will not get married. I still put the pillows in the middle of the bed. This morning I thought she was still there.”

Dog added: “I have to have the companionship. I don’t do single s–t.”