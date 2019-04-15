Living life to the fullest. Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, shared a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram on Sunday, April 14, following her most recent hospitalization.

“Don’t forget the reason for the season,” Beth, 51, captioned the pic in which she sported a huge smile, her long blonde hair in curls and a black sweater. She added the hashtags, #palmSunday #wgnamerica, #palmtrees, #Dogsmostwanted, and #palmsunday. Later that night, the reality star played around with some filters on her Instagram Stories, adding a selfie sticking out her tongue with dog ears on.

Beth was rushed to a hospital in Hawaii with breathing issues on April 6, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed at the time. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side,” an insider told Us. “One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

The following day, a second source revealed that Beth was “at home resting” after “doctors drained almost four liters of fluid from her lungs.”

Days later, Beth stepped out for a night of food and fun at Haleiwa Joe’s in Hawaii with her pal Mary Carey and Carey’s young daughter.

“I just love this lil lady she brings me so much joy,” Beth captioned a picture with Carey’s little girl sitting on her lap. “She was a creeper n my dinner date last night and bounced up and surprised me with her beautiful smile and just unconditional love for her aunty BEFF . I can never say how much I needed her sweet lil smile and her infectious laugh . I don’t get to see my own grandkids very often so she fills a big void in my heart . Thank you @ Mary Needham Carey and Kim Needham Van Horn for sharing this amazing beast with me she truly lights up my life.”

Beth first announced she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, but two months later, the TV personality revealed she was cancer-free. However, after undergoing emergency surgery in November 2018, doctors discovered that the disease had returned and spread to Beth’s lungs.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it,” her husband of more than 12 years told Us at the time. “I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time … I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it.”

