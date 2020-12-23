Home for the holidays. Dominic West posed for a Christmas card photo with wife Catherine FitzGerald two months after his flirty outing with Lily James made headlines.

“Happy Christmas from Glin Castle! 🎁🎄❤️,” a post on the historic Irish castle’s official Instagram account read on Wednesday, December 23. The estate has belonged to FitzGerald’s family for generations. In the festive photo, the 51-year-old Affair alum was flanked by the 49-year-old landscape designer and their four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 7.

West raised eyebrows in October after he was photographed getting cozy with the 31-year-old Baby Driver actress in Rome. The pair worked together on the upcoming BBC miniseries The Pursuit of Love, in which West plays James’ father. Shortly after the pictures went viral, the Wire alum and his wife of 10 years addressed the scandal outside their home in Wiltshire, England.

“Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note handed to reporters at the time. “Thank you.”

As the costars continued to make headlines, James canceled a string of late-night television appearances. An insider later told Us Weekly exclusively that the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star was “horrified” when the pictures of her and West surfaced.

“It has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too,” the source added in October, noting that West and FitzGerald “wanted to put up a united front” for the sake of their family.

In the wake of the Roman holiday, James stepped out with former costar Dominic Cooper in London as West and his wife bonded on a run through the English countryside. The actors have seemingly tried to keep a low profile since they were caught canoodling with one another, but an insider previously told Us that they grew quite close while filming their BBC show.

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together,” the source explained in October, adding that the duo “were always very flirtatious” on set. “Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

James was previously linked to Chris Evans in July following her split from The Crown‘s Matt Smith, who she began dating in 2014. Ahead of her outing with West, the Yesterday actress kept her lips sealed about her rumored fling with the Captain America star, 39.

“No comment. I couldn’t confess to breaking laws, you know,” James teased during an October interview with The Guardian, claiming that she “spent the summer on her own, at home in London, reading poetry aloud and watching films.”