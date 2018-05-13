Donald Trump Jr. sent his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, warm wishes for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 13.

“Happy Mother’s day to the best mom in the world,” he tweeted along with four sweet photos of the family. “Vanessa enjoy your day, you’ve certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me. #mothersday #mom #momlife.” She responded by liking the tweet.

The couple, both 40, share five children together — Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3. They continue to coparent their kids since she filed for an uncontested divorce in March.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Following the announcement, the estranged couple and their five kids joined the rest of the Trump family at the White House Easter Egg Roll in April. The pair were all smiles throughout the event after spending spring break in Florida together.

The duo were introduced to each other by the businessman’s father, President Donald Trump, at a fashion show in New York City in 2003 and began dating shortly after. They married at his dad’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2005.

As previously reported, following their separation, Us Weekly confirmed that Trump Jr. had an affair with former Danity Kane singer and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day during his marriage to Vanessa.

