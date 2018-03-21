President Donald Trump wanted his son, Donald Trump Jr., to end his affair with Aubrey O’Day, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Trump Sr. never reached out to her about it. He was the one who pressured Jr to stop seeing Aubrey,” the source explained. “Don Jr. would tell her how his father thought it was a bad look to leave his wife for another woman. In the end, he listened to his father.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us that Trump Jr. cheated on his wife, Vanessa Trump, with O’Day from the end of 2011 until March 2012 after the pair met on the set of season 5 of Celebrity Apprentice.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” an O’Day insider told Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

A source close to the production of Celebrity Apprentice added, “The way he positioned it to Aubrey was that he and Vanessa were already on the outs.”

After Vanessa found emails between Trump Jr. and the former Danity Kane member, he ended the affair. However, Trump Jr. and Vanessa’s marriage would ultimately end years later. The former model filed for divorce on March 15.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the pair, who have five children together, said in a statement to Us at the time. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

O’Day, meanwhile, spoke to Us about her love life shortly after the affair ended in 2012. “I like strong men that usually have big egos … which is also why we break up,” she told Us on March 16, 2012. “I like a man that can be in a room with anyone and feel more powerful and more in control and fortunately it’s difficult to find those men because those men can do whatever they want and they play hard and they don’t always play fair.”

