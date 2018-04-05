Dr. Drew Pinsky: Everybody Wants Ryan Edwards to Get Better

Ryan Edwards has a shoulder to lean on. Dr. Drew Pinsky opened up about supporting the Teen Mom OG star’s road to recovery in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“Everybody wants Ryan to get better, that’s it. And nobody wants anything else. I mean, nobody,” the celebrity doctor and Teen Mom reunion host, 59, told Us at the world premiere of Benjamin at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood on Wednesday, April 4, during the 2018 Beverly Hills Film Festival.

As Edwards, 30, continues to work on his sobriety, his ex Maci Bookout is focusing on the well-being of their 9-year-old son, Bentley. “Maci’s being very careful with the child custody,” Pinsky said. “My advice to Ryan is more treatment, more treatment, more treatment. It’s like anybody with that condition. More treatment for a long period of time.”

The medical professional believes that the MTV personality could have a success story so long as he stays on the right path. “Let’s not fool around. These are life-threatening problems,” he told Us. “He’s no different from anybody else. Let’s all say a prayer hoping he gets [more treatment].”

Pinsky also revealed that he told Bookout, 26, after filming the recent Teen Mom OG reunion that she can call him whenever she wants to talk. “She knows I’m available,” he said.

As previously reported, Edwards checked into rehab in May 2017 after he was caught on camera dozing off behind the wheel on the way to his wedding to Mackenzie Standifer. The 21-year-old, with whom Edwards is expecting his second child, claimed during an episode of the MTV docuseries that her husband spent $10,000 a week on drugs including heroin and Xanax.

Edwards made headlines again when he was arrested in Tennessee on March 27 for violating his probation from a previous heroin possession charge. Bookout filed for — and was subsequently granted — an order of protection against her ex-fiancé days earlier, claiming in court documents that he threatened “to show up at my house and take my son.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus.

