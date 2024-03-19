The Dublin Airport is joining in on the online chatter about Princess Kate and Prince William’s recent farmer’s market outing.

“Great to see passengers looking so happy and relaxed this morning,” read an X post on Tuesday, March 19, featuring a pic of the couple from their trip to the Windsor Farm Shop edited over a backdrop of the airport.

The post poked fun at reports from the couple’s Saturday, March 16, outing in Windsor. Onlookers told The Sun and TMZ that Kate, 42, looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” while walking with her husband. (Video footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales was published by TMZ on Monday, March 18.)

Saturday marked one of the few times Kate has been publicly seen since December 2023. Kensington Palace revealed the following month that Kate was hospitalized for a “planned” abdominal surgery. She is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Kate was photographed for the first time since her surgery earlier this month in a car alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, on March 4. One week later, she was seen again in a car leaving Windsor Castle with William, but her face was turned away from the camera in the blurry photos.

The mystery surrounding Kate’s health condition and continued absence from royal events has sparked speculation online, with many fans wondering if there is more to the story than what the palace has publicly shared. Some have even theorized that the car photos were fake, but Goff Photos, the photo agency responsible for the image, has denied anything was doctored.

Photoshop rumors have continued to plague the royals, with Kate admitting to editing a family photo released in honor of Mother’s Day in the U.K. earlier this month. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote via X on March 11 after international news agencies were instructed to “kill” the portrait from publication.

As questions continue to arise about Kate’s condition, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that some royal staffers “haven’t been able to see or speak to her” and were unaware of her surgery until it was formally announced. “Only a few people know what’s really going on, and they’re tight-lipped,” the insider added, describing the situation as being covered in a “shroud of secrecy.”

According to a second source, Kate will “likely be ready to talk” about her surgery and absence upon returning to royal duties in the spring. “Nobody at the palace knows what the exact medical condition Kate has been suffering with. But Kate is a very transparent person,” the insider told Us on Sunday, March 17. “She’s really not capable of lying at this stage and just wants her privacy.”

Several celebrities have joined in on the discussion surrounding Kate’s latest controversies, including Blake Lively. “I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA,” Lively, 36, captioned a recent Instagram post featuring a heavily edited snap of herself sitting poolside, seemingly referring to Kate’s Photoshop drama.

Andy Cohen, meanwhile, reacted to footage of Kate and William at the Windsor Farm Shop on Monday, tweeting, “That ain’t Kate …” He later shared another snap of the Duchess of Cambridge via his Instagram Story, asking followers to vote whether they believe the photo is actually of Kate.