Days before Duchess Meghan married Prince Harry, her father, Thomas Markle, made headlines for staging paparazzi photos amid health complications. Although the royal family didn’t comment on the ordeal, Duchess Camilla seemingly just revealed that they had their concerns.

“It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right,” the Duchess of Cornwall, 70, told reporters in London on Wednesday, May 23, noting that the royals were worried things wouldn’t fall into place before the big day. “We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right.”

Thomas, 73, sent royal fans into a frenzy on May 13 after he was caught working with a photographer to capture snapshots of himself reading a news story about Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33. The following day, Meghan’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, took responsibly for the photo scandal, claiming that she wanted to “benefit” the royal family.

Just hours later, Thomas told TMZ that he would not be attending the royal wedding at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 after suffering a heart attack. Although he backtracked shortly after and told the site that he’s resting and hoping to travel across the pond for the big day, the former lighting director was unable to make it and walk his daughter down the aisle.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” Meghan confirmed in a statement released by Kensington Palace on May 17. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support.”

The Suits alum asked her now-father-in-law, Prince Charles, to escort her to the altar in her father’s place. “Prince Charles was very touched to be asked by Meghan to walk her down the aisle and he is very much looking forward to welcoming her into the family,” a source exclusively told Us. “There is a real growing affection between Charles, Camilla and Meghan, which of course extends to [Meghan’s mom] Doria too.”

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex attended her first event after the royal nuptials on Tuesday, May 22, to celebrate Charles’ 70th birthday patronage. She was joined by Camilla and Harry to honor the Prince of Wales.

