She had a lot going on! Duchess Meghan‘s dad was unable to attend the royal wedding on Saturday, May 19, due to health complications, and a source tells Us Weekly that the 36-year-old “didn’t talk to her father” on the big day as she married Prince Harry.

Thomas Markle underwent heart surgery just three days prior to the former Suits alum walking down the aisle at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England, leaving him unable to travel to be by his daughter’s side.

Though the lighting director couldn’t be there, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked as proud as could be as she accompanied her daughter to the gorgeous ceremony. The Duchess of Sussex asked her future father-in-law, Prince Charles, to escort her down the aisle.

Thomas revealed to TMZ on Saturday that he was watching the ceremony on television, noting that it was “emotional and joyful” for him.

He added: “My baby looks beautiful and she looks very happy. I wish I were there and I wish them all my love and happiness.”

The Mexico resident made headlines less than two weeks before the wedding when he seemingly staged paparazzi photos of himself that showed him reading stories about his daughter and Prince Harry, and being fitted for a suit.

A source told Us Weekly that though Meghan was “upset” by the photo situation, she was also “devastated” that her father wouldn’t be in attendance when she wed her groom.

Meghan and Harry, 33, exchanged vows in front of 600 guests on Saturday before sharing their first kiss as husband and wife on the steps of the chapel after the ceremony. The newlyweds then attended a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth and made an outfit change before letting their hair down at a more intimate evening reception for 200 of their closest friends and family, where a DJ played house music and fireworks lit up the sky.