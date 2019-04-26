Including their sister-in-law in the festivities! Duchess Kate and Prince William did not let the fact that pregnant Duchess Meghan could not attend Easter church services keep them from celebrating the holiday as a family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the mom-to-be at her Frogmore Cottage home on Sunday, April 21, according to BAZAAR.com. The gathering reportedly occurred after the couple attended church with the royal family — including Prince Harry — at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“William and Catherine visited because Meghan was unable to attend the service,” a source told the website. “They wanted to be supportive and see how she is doing. It was a lovely afternoon.” This reportedly marked the pair’s first drop-in since Harry, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, moved into their new abode.

The birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child is expected any day now. Us Weekly reported earlier this week that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is in the United Kingdom to aid in the baby countdown.

The parents-to-be announced on April 11 that the delivery will buck royal tradition. “Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “The duke and duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Dickie Arbiter, who previously served as Queen Elizabeth II’s spokesman, denied rumors on April 15 that Meghan had already given birth. “If you believe that [she had her baby], you’d believe anything,” he said on Today Extra. He added that the public will “know in due course when the baby is born.”

Amid reports of a feud between William, 36, and Harry, the latter made his older brother laugh at the Sunday Easter service. In fact, according to an insider, the siblings “are actually very close at the moment.”

