Just like Us! Asymina Kantorowicz was absolutely shocked on Wednesday, January 1, after she met Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in Vancouver, Canada. Kantorowicz and Iliya Pavlovic were struggling to take a selfie at Vancouver Island’s Horth Hill Regional Park when Meghan, 38, approached the couple and offered to take the photo for them.

“It all happened so fast and then it was over and then you’re thinking like, ‘Oh, you know, I could have done that. I could’ve done this. But it was, it was still nice and it’s just such a nice memory to have,” Kantorowicz told Us Weekly exclusively. “A nice way to start 2020. No hike is ever going to top this one.”

At first, the producer didn’t realize who Meghan was, but once she saw Harry, 35, and Meghan’s former Suits costar Abigail Spencer, she put it all together.

“Harry joked ‘No pressure’ [when Meghan was taking our photo]. Harry and Meghan could see that we were struggling with our selfie stick so honestly, it was just so nice of her to approach us and like help us out,” she told Us. “She didn’t have to do that. She was just really, really friendly.”

The group didn’t have security with them and overall, they just seemed like “a regular married couple,” according to Kantorowicz.

“They just seemed very relaxed and happy and just like they wanted to just enjoy some time outside and in privacy in some way,” she shared with Us. “[They were dressed in] rain jackets and had tuques on.”

After Meghan took the photos, the couple admitted they were in shock. “They went on their way and we kind of stepped back and then as soon as they were out of earshot, we turned to each other, started laughing and were just like, ‘Did that actually just happen? Do you know who that was?’” she recalled. “Then we just took a minute to process what had happened. It’s honestly been such a blur. I can’t believe it.”

The royal couple celebrated 7-month-old son Archie‘s first Christmas in the States instead of staying at the Sandringham Estate. “They bought him books, building blocks, a baby ball pit,” an insider shared with Us exclusively about their holiday. “It’s not all about extravagant gifts for them.”