Duchess Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, reacted after not being invited to his grandson Archie’s christening on Saturday, July 6.

The retired lighting director, 74, spoke to the Mail on Sunday about the snub, telling the newspaper that he wanted to attend the celebration in the private chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

“I have been asked if I would have liked to have gone to Britain to see my new grandson being christened,” he told the Mail. “I was an altar boy at age 12, a confirmed member of the Queen’s church at age 14, and Archie is my new grandson, of course I would have enjoyed being there for the blessing, wishing Archie and his parents’ health and happiness.”

Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mom and Markle’s ex-wife, was present for the ceremony and was featured in the official photo released by Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, after the private service. She was pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son as well as Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana’s sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son,” the couple said in a statement on their Instagram account. “Their royal highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie.”

Markle, who lives in Mexico, didn’t attend his daughter’s wedding to the British royal in May 2018 after being involved in a paparazzi photo scandal and suffering a heart attack. He has been cut off from communicating with Meghan since shortly after the wedding and has repeatedly spoken out to the press about her, Harry and the royals.

Us Weekly reported in May that Markle was upset he wasn’t part of his grandson’s birth, with an insider telling Us, “He’s as devastated as any grandfather would be who isn’t being given the chance to see his grandchild.”

