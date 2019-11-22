



Parents night out! Ellie Kemper is an actress, wife and mother of two, but she still manages to find time for her husband, Michael Koman.

“We’ve been trying to do date nights. We’ve done two so far, one for each month that Matthew has been born,” Kemper, 39, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with HP. “It’s invaluable because you need to take time to refocus.”

Date nights for the lovebirds include, “just go[ing] out to dinner [for an] hour and a half, whatever it is. That is what we’ve done so far.”

Even though the couple, who wed in 2012, make it a point to be together outside of the home, Kemper isn’t above yelling at her partner from time to time.

“My poor husband. I’m still yelling at him for no reason,” she said. “But the thing is that, like, I always forget to take into account the hormones. Those are powerful.”

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum welcomed her second son, Matthew, 2 months, in September and shared the news with her fans on Instagram in October. It has taken some time, but the Bridesmaids actress is starting to recognize herself again after the birth of her little one.

“There are little moments where I feel, like, ‘Oh.’ Like, I went to get coffee this morning. I was like, ‘Oh, I feel like myself.’ So little windows, but I think it just takes time,” the actress said.

She added: “To settle down. It’s such a little, you know, it’s a crazy explosion in your life. It’s a wonderful explosion.”

The Office alum is dealing with her “wonderful explosion” at the holidays with a little help from HP’s Print the Holidays campaign. “HP has created over 250 hours of printable activities that you can do with your friends, like stenciled snowflakes I designed,” Kemper explained to Us. The artwork helps kids to step away from the screen and instead engage in crafting and hands on activities this Christmas. “I am not a craft master by any means, but even I can do this,” she said.

The couple are also parents to son James Miller, 3.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi.